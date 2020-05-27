LCSO deputies arrest sex offender on 17 counts of child porn

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a registered sex offender on Saturday on 17 counts of producing child pornography after he admitted to paying to have sex with a minor and recording it several times.

Deputies say the man also impregnated the victim.

Johnny McNealy, 47, was arrested on 10 counts of sexual battery, 10 counts of human trafficking, 17 counts of production of child pornography, lewd and lascivious exhibition and child cruelty, deputies say.

According to deputies, the minor victim told another person they had sexual contact with McNealy several times. The victim detailed the sexual encounters to child protection investigators, and they said McNealy paid them and recorded it.

LCSO says its detectives made contact with McNealy, who then admitted to having sex with the victim multiple times. The details of the locations and sex acts matched those the victim described.

Investigators found McNealy had 17 videos of sexual encounters between him and the victim, LCSO says. He admitted to paying the victim for sex at least 10 times.

Investigators also confirmed McNealy was a registered sex offender, but he had failed to register a social media account.

He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

