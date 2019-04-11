Tallahassee man charged with aggravated battery on a child

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man is facing child cruelty charges after police say he repeatedly struck a child with an extension cord, sending him to the hospital.

26-year-old Darrin Johnson was arrested Tuesday by Tallahassee Police on a charge of aggravated battery on a child.

An investigation was launched after the child was taken to an urgent care clinic with severe lacerations to his legs, arm and hand.

The family member with the child claimed that Darrin Johnson had "spanked" the child with an extension cord after an incident at school.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was referred to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.

The arrest report says the child's lacerations were bleeding significantly and severe bruising was visible. The reports says the child's "arms and legs appeared to be swollen and the child was in a large amount of pain."

The DCF Child Protection Team responded to the hospital due to the extent of the apparent abuse.

Investigators say the injuries were consistent with being hit by an extension cord.

The arrest report says police responded to the residence where Johnson was staying and found him in the master bathroom, hiding behind a shower curtain. He was handcuffed and taken to the police department for questioning.

During an interview with Johnson, police say he admitted to disciplining the child and said he "took it too far." Johnson stated that the child had gotten a referral at school for punching a female student and he wanted to "prevent him from being a statistic."

An extension cord with blood on it was located at the residence.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Tuesday. He is free on $5,000 bond.