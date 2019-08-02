Man arrested on drug paraphernalia charges in Telogia

By WCTV Eyewitness

TELOGIA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has arrested Dustin Manning on drug charges. LCSO posted the information to their Facebook page earlier today.

Last night (August 1), a deputy found a vehicle driving down Cannon Branch Road. The official claimed the vehicle was in bad condition, so they pulled it over.

LCSO says when they made contact with the driver, Dustin Manning, he appeared to be nervous, and the deputy asked him to step out of the vehicle. Officials say a glass pipe fell out of the car onto the ground when Manning opened the door. The pipe was allegedly covered in burn marks and suspected methamphetamine residue.

Deputies placed Manning under arrest and began to search him and the vehicle. In their search, LCSO says they found several items used to ingest drugs as well as about 5 grams of synthetic cannabis (known as "MOJO"). Manning is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, but officials say more charges could be on the way.