Man arrested on gun charges in Leon County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested Rashon Day on several weapons and firearms charges.

Deputies say they responded to Oakview Drive after getting a tip about someone walking around the neighborhood with a gun. When they got to the scene, LCSO met up with Day while he and an unnamed juvenile was trying to get inside a red vehicle. When Day was at the driver's door, officials say he appeared to be hiding something and a bystander removed him from the vehicle. The juvenile left the scene in the car as Day was placed under arrest.

Later on, LCSO got information saying the gun Day was allegedly carrying was still inside of the vehicle. Deputies made contact with the driver who immediately informed them about the gun. Officials found it on the driver's side floorboard.

Day has been charged with possession of a firearm and improper exhibit of a firearm. The juvenile was also arrested after it was determined they violated their curfew.