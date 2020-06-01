Man captures moment Sarasota County deputy comforted lost child on Siesta Key

The last week have been marked by high tensions between protesters and law enforcement. There have been tears and rage as law enforcement officials deal with the fallout of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

It’s been difficult for many to find a silver lining, but one ABC7 viewer captured a moment that he said gave him hope.

Over the weekend, as peaceful protests occurred across the Suncoast, Evan Squires witnessed an interaction between a small child and an officer.

The child was lost on the beach and Squires said everyone came together to help the child find his family.

“The officer scooped him up on his ATV and started to help him reconnect with his family. The people standing around really just seemed concerned that the kid find his folks,” said Squires. “I just thought it was a nice photo of how 99% of police act - just as they have sworn to.”

The child was eventually reunited with his family.

“I think it’s important we know that when terrible, atrocious things happen, this is still happening,” wrote Squires.

