Man catches 170-pound ‘prehistoric’ fish from Oklahoma lake

This isn’t just some fish story.

While bowfishing on Lake Texoma over the weekend, Zachary Sutterfield of Durant, OK, caught an alligator gar that weighed about 170 pounds and was 6 feet, 9 inches long.

The Oklahoma Game Wardens posted a picture of the giant fish on their Facebook page.

“Luckily Nic Sutterfield and Billy Sutterfield were there to help wrangle this big prehistoric fish into the boat!” the post said.

“Zachary prides himself in being a conservationist. He allowed ODWC (Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation) biologist Richard Snow to come and gather data from the gar for important research.”

As big as the fish is, it’s nowhere near the state record.

A 254.8-pound alligator gar was caught in the Red River in 2015, according to the ODWC.

Lake Texoma is located on the Texas-Oklahoma border, about 80 miles north of Dallas.

