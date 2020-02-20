Man charged in Colquitt County crash that killed four-year-old

By: WALB News 10

February 20, 2020

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) -- The driver in a Wednesday single-car accident is facing charges after the accident turned fatal, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Jeffrey McClelland, 48, is charged with vehicular homicide and other traffic charges after a 4-year-old passenger was killed. Troopers said they also took out driving under the influence warrants on McClelland.

Haylon Foster was taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries.

The accident happened on Albert Brady Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Another passenger, also a four-year-old, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Troopers did not have an update on the other victim’s condition.

This is a developing story.