Man charged in Fla. accident that killed Tift County High employee, husband

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

April 15, 2020

JASPER, Fla. (WALB) -- A Florida man has been charged after a car wreck on Monday killed a Tift County High School employee and her husband, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Korey Farley, 28, of Sanford, Fla., was driving a 2013 Kia Sorrento north on I-75 near mile marker 454 in Hamilton County, Florida, hit the vehicle Joseph and Jane Ledlow, 54 and 64 respectively, were in.

Joseph was driving the 2001 Ford F-150 the two were in when Farley hit the rear of the Ford, causing Ledlow to lose control and overturn into a ditch, troopers reported.

Jane, who was an employee at Tift County High School and her husband Joseph were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Farley left the scene, still heading north on I-75 but was later found by troopers at a gas station on SR-6.

FHP reported that Farley was taken to the hospital for treatment. Once he was released, he was booked into the Columbia County Jail.

The crash report states that Farley has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident (involving a death) and that more charges are pending.