UPDATE: Man charged in Wakulla County murder

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 27, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – A suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in a domestic dispute made a first appearance in Wakulla County court Monday.

Chad Westerlund, 35, is charged with first degree murder. He is also charged with child neglect.

The arrest report says Westerlund called 911 on Saturday night a little after 10 p.m. from his home on King Bee Drive, saying repeatedly “I messed up” and telling dispatchers he shot the victim.

Deputies arriving at the home immediately took Westerlund into custody outside.

Inside, they found the victim suffering severe trauma, according to the arrest report. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says Westerlund is being held without bond.

