Man charged with aggravated child molestation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Authorities in Thomas County have arrested a man on charges of aggravated child molestation.

James Daniel Sutton was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators say they were notified by staff at Archbold Memorial Hospital after staff reviewed the injuries of a preteen who had come into the emergency room.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says the child's interview and matching medical test results helped identify Sutton as the suspect.

Lt. Tim Watkins says, "When a child is injured or something happens to a child, it's normally because of somebody that has familiarity and exposure to the child. They have to have access to them so that's normally where we start looking."

Investigators say Sutton was a friend of the family and they believe the abuse continued over several months.

The child was sent to a local children's advocacy center for a forensic interview and exam.

Sutton remains in the Thomas County Jail.