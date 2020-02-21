Man charged with attempted murder after victim escaped 2018 kidnapping

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Tallahassee man has been convicted of attempted first degree murder in connection to an April 2018 case in which a victim escaped after he was kidnapped at gunpoint, tied up and beaten.

Robert Moore, 27, has been found guilty of attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and kidnapping to facilitate a felony. His sentencing has been set for March 25 at 2:30 p.m.

According to the arrest affidavit from April 2018, the victim told deputies that Moore and two other men confronted him about being involved in the murder of Kelvin Farmer.

The affidavit says after the candlelight vigil for Farmer the night of April 5, 2018, the victim and the three men went to Walmart and then to Moore's aunt's house.

The report says that's when Moore pulled out a gun and told the victim they were going to kill him.

Moore said he didn't want to do it at his aunt's house "out of respect for her," according to the court documents.

The men tied the victim's hands and ankles with zip ties they bought at Walmart, then discussed where to kill him, according to the report.

It says while traveling in a car, the victim was able to knock the gun out of Moore's hand. He ultimately was able to get out of the car on Bradfordville Road. The three men brutally beat him, then left "out of fear of getting caught," the court documents say.

To read WCTV's initial report on this story, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.