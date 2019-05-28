Man found guilty of attempted murder in Tallahassee shooting

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man has been found guilty of several charges stemming from a September 2017 shooting that left one injured.

Terry Pixley has been found guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm; shooting at, within or into an occupied vehicle and possession of cannabis.

Pixley was found guilty at a trial.

Court records say his sentencing has been set for June 24.

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 8, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man who was arrested following a September shooting is now facing additional charges.

Terry Pixley, 28, was charged Thursday with attempted second degree murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Pixley was already being held in the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a weapon during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to arrest documents, the shooting happened just after midnight on September 4 along Tiny Leaf Road in Tallahassee.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Pixley opened fire on three people in a vehicle during a botched drug deal. The gunfire shattered the windows of the vehicle and injured one of the occupants.

Pixley is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility on $85,000 bond.