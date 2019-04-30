Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Marianna

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he shot another person and then fled the area in the victim's car.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday about a person being shot at the corner of East Gate Drive and Pinewood Court. After deputies arrived, they determined that 27-year-old Norquelle Daneal Calhoun had shot the victim in the torso during an argument.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on their condition.

JCSO says Calhoun fled the area in the victim's car after the shooting. Calhoun was later captured in Liberty County by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

He was taken to the Liberty County Jail on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a narcotics charge. Authorities say Calhoun will also be charged with attempted murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.