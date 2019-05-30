Man charged with murder after victim found dead in crashed car

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Tallahassee man has now been arrested after a person was found dead inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antwan Wilson, 29, was taken into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from an incident back in April.

Around 6 a.m. on April 28, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the intersection of Keith and Kissimmee Streets and found a car which had crashed into a utility pole.

TPD says the driver of the vehicle was found dead inside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The police department confirmed soon after that the case was being investigated as a homicide. Following an investigation, probable cause was established to arrest Wilson.

Wilson has been transported to the Leon County Detention Facility for processing.