Man charged with sex crimes against 3 girls

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

July 29, 2019

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) -- James Andrew Buckner, 53, previously of Cook County, was charged with sex crimes against three different girls in Cook County, according to Dick Perryman, Alapaha district attorney.

Charges against Buckner have also been brought in Colquitt County.

The majority of the warrants have been taken in Cook County by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department.

The Cook County warrants are for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and four counts of creating and possessing child pornography.

Buckner is being held in Cook County jail without bond.

“My office will follow the evidence in this case and prosecute any child molester to the fullest extent of the law," Perryman said. "Sheriff Doug Hanks and his investigators and Sparks Chief of Police Bob Myers have worked diligently on this case and investigation. It is the goal of everyone in the District Attorney’s Office, the Cook Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department to protect our children.”