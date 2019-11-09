Man critically injured after crashing car into a tree in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after running off a roadway Friday night in Alachua County.

The crash happening on State Road 45 near NW 122nd Avenue around 9:55 Friday night, says Florida Highway Patrol.

28-year-old David R. Nantz III was traveling southbound when he allegedly went of onto the shoulder of the road.

FHP says Nantz then over corrected trying to get back on the road, crossing over the entire road and hitting a large tree.

He is being treated for his injuries at UF Health Shands Hospital.