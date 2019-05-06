Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Crisp Co.

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -- A Cordele man has died after being hit by a car in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Greg Andrews, 46, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Georgia Highway 90 near the intersection of Brock Road Monday, after E-911 received calls about a pedestrian walking in traffic, at approximately 7 a.m.

Soon, the call was upgraded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident, and Crisp County EMS and Crisp County Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene, the Facebook post stated.

A pedestrian walking in the northbound lane was struck by a red Toyota Tacoma which was also traveling north.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and the accident is being investigated by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division.