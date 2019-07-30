Man dies after shooting in Sumter County, GBI investigating

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

July 30, 2019

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- One man was shot and bled to death Sunday in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Pete Smith.

Smith told WALB that George Ritch McCutchen, 77, was shot on Edgewood Drive in the Dixie Hills neighborhood around 5 p.m.

According to Deputy Coroner Jame Green, McCutchen’s body is at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Crime Lab.

The GBI is investigating after the shooter claimed that McCutchen wrote his wife a letter from the Crisp County Jail, telling her he would come to visit her once he got out, Smith said.

Smith said McCutchen was in jail for aggravated stalking.

The shooter said his wife told him not to come but he showed up anyway after he was released, Smith continued.

The shooter claims he confronted McCutchen while he was standing on their driveway, Smith reports.