Man drives tractor cross country to raise awareness for wounded vets

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV

October 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Florida man is making his way through Tallahassee on a tractor, but it is what he carries inside the cab that is an even bigger statement.

"That Purple Heart has been with me all three trips," said C Ivan Stolzfus, pointing to the medal that is adhered to his dashboard of his two-cylinder John Deere.

Stolzfus was given the Purple Heart by a combat Veteran on the first of three trips he has made across the country in his tractor. This one will be his last, but he says it will not be the end of his efforts to help wounded veterans.

"(I want) just to remind people, we cannot forget these guys and girls," he told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.

Stolzfus is not a Veteran himself, but said he wants to give back to those who have sacrificed their lives for him. He said he was inspired by advice from his father, who had also driven cross-country and who once owned a two-cylinder tractor.

"The pain I see in them. I just keep thinking, 'I got to keep going,'" he said.

The journey has spanned six years, three on the road and one year of planning for each trip, and 17,500 miles. He had only 300 more to go after celebrating in Tallahassee on Thursday night.

"I feel it's important because they helped serve and because I want to," said 13-year-old Hunter Beal. "It's pretty fun out here."

Beal was attending a celebration for Stolzfus hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Big Bend Chapter 96 at the "Hooch" on Thursday night. The event was also a fundraiser for 'Operation Second Chance,' a non-profit organization that one of Tallahassee's own hometown heroes knows well.

"They were at my bedside 13 years ago," said Luke Murphy, who lost a leg while serving in Iraq.

Murphy said he had been confined to a bed for a year after the injury and that the organization helped him get back outdoors doing the recreational activities he loves.

Stoltzfus said he hopes to bring awareness to the cause, which is why he has spent so much time away from his family criss-crossing America at 12 miles-per-hour in an uncomfortable tractor.

"I think he's a true patriot and sometimes I wonder if we're missing more of that in this country," said Murphy.

Stolzfus is sometimes accompanied by a patriotic motorcycle brigade.

"Every veteran wrote a blank check for the amount up to and including their life to defend this country. It's the very least I can do to honor them," said John Vickers, who helped to escort Stolzfus to Lake Ella.

Stolzfuse said will leave the Hooch on Friday morning at 7 a.m. The public is invited to send him off. He plans to travel to Perry on Friday and to arrive at his final destination in Sarasota on October 12. Stolzfus has written has two books about his journeys. The proceeds go to 'Operation Second Chance'.

For more informality on how to help the cause, visit operationsecondchance.org.

