Man electrocuted after dump truck snaps power line

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Marianna man has died after being electrocuted by a power line that was snapped by the bed of a dump truck on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

FHP says Friday morning, a dump truck finished delivering a load of dirt to the home of 73-year-old Larry Brock.

Officials say after the bed of the dump truck was raised to deliver the dirt, the driver of the vehicle pulled forward to ensure all of the dirt had been off-loaded.

Troopers say, as a result of pulling forward with the bed up, the bed became entangled with a power line that ran overhead.

Authorities say as the bed was being lowered, it caused the power line to break and fall, landing on Brock, who was standing close by.

Officials say Brock died to due his injuries after being struck by the live power line and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson County Fire Rescue personal.

FHP says the incident is under investigation and charges are pending.