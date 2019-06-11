Man faces cultivation of marijuana and weapons charges in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla.--- The Florida Highway Patrol arrests an individual on cultivating marijuana and possession of firearms and drug equipment after an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen.

FHP was approached by a person that said that they had information on possible criminal activity.

That person saying that they had observed what seemed to be a marijuana grow operation.

The person was also able to provide photographic evidence of the crimes.

With this information, FHP obtained a search warrant for the residence and executed it on Tuesday around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The search led to a discovery of 14 marijuana plants for cultivation found in a locked back yard. Six firearms were also found along with 110 rounds of ammunition upon searching the inside of the home.

One person was interviewed and then arrested, facing charges of cultivation of marijuana, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug equipment.