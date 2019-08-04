Man faces murder charges after death of his spouse

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 4, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Jackson County Sheriffs are investigating a domestic altercation that led to the death of 51-year-old Liya Dodgion.

The incident happened early this morning on the 5000 block of Reddoch Road, just east of Marianna. The caller, later identified as one of the children, reported that their mother had been stabbed. They said their father broke into their home with his vehicle and allegedly stabbed their mother several times.

JCSO and Sneads Police officers responded to the location and located Liya dead on the bedroom floor, her body showing several stab wounds. Police were able to remove the children safely from the home, and later tried getting 68-year-old Michael Dodgion outside of the house.

Deputies say Dodgion barricaded himself into the bathroom when they tried to negotiate him outside. Officials ended up having to call the SWAT team to take him into custody.

When Michael was placed into custody, emergency personnel began treating him for injuries he sustained by his children as they attempted to protect their mother from injury. He's currently in the hospital and facing an open count of murder for the death of his spouse.