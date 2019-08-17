Florida man found dead in truck after crashing into canal

By: Associated Press
August 17, 2019
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida man was found dead after his pickup truck went into a canal.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the body 43-year-old Joseph Anthony Donatelli Jr. was recovered from the Wellington canal Friday morning.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded after reports of a truck partially submerged in a canal.
Deputies weren't sure how long Donatelli had been in the water before the truck was reported.
It appeared as though the truck had hit a guardrail before going into the canal.