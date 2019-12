Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator actually died of a meth overdose.

According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death.

The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal in June in Polk County.

Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach.

