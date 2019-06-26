Man found guilty at trial after impregnating 14-year-old

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- A jury has found a 49-year-old man guilty of sexual battery with in familial authority and lewd and lascivious battery after he stood trial for impregnating a then-14-year-old in 2017, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say in August of 2017, investigators with JCSO received information from the Department of Children and Families in regards to a 14-year-old female who was approximately five-months pregnant.

Officials say during an interview with the child, the victim was unable to tell investigators who had impregnated her, nor was she able to describe any act of sexual relations to investigators due to her mental capacity.

Authorities say during the investigation, it was learned that then-47-year-old Willie Franklin Oquin was "possibly," responsible for impregnating the victim.

JCSO says Oquin obtained a saliva DNA sample to submit to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab for analysis.

According to officials, during the remainder of the victim's pregnancy, Oquin was sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Officials say upon Oquin's sentencing, the victim felt safe to make a second statement to law enforcement, where she detailed accounts of sexual intercourse with Oquin, leading to her impregnation.

Authorities say Oquin provided a statement to investigators in which he denied having sexual intercourse with the victim, but provided an explanation as to how he could be the father.

Investigators say Oquin told them he was on medication which caused him to pass out and, as he was passed out, the victim's mother obtained his semen via an eye dropper, using it to impregnate the victim.

JCSO says throughout their investigation, it was learned that Oquin had groomed the victim, leading to him having sexual intercourse with her as a way of "teaching" her about sex.

According to authorities, when the victim refused to submit to Oquin for requests for relations, he would take her mattress away from her.

Officials say in November 2017, the victim gave birth to a healthy baby boy and, upon birth of the child, DNA was obtained and sent to FDLE to be compared to Oquin's DNA.

JCSO says in May 2018, investigators received a lab report from FDLE which indicated that, based on the DNA test, Oquin was the father.

Officials say based on the DNA findings, Oquin was charged.

Deputies say on Tuesday, a jury of six took only 30 minutes to deliver a "guilty as charged," verdict on both counts against Oquin.

Officials say Oquin is facing a life felony and will be sentenced on July 19 at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.