Man gunned down inside Missouri Waffle House

A man was shot dead inside a St. Louis-area Waffle House overnight.

Police from St. Louis County and Berkeley arrived at the scene after the shooting.

Officers said the shooter was possibly outside the restaurant when the fatal shot was fired. Reports suggest a window in the restaurant shattered.

The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating and searching for the shooter.

Waffle House is expected to re-open Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.