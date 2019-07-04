Man in custody after leading law enforcement on two-state chase

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness news

July 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man is in custody following a high speed chase that began in Cairo and ended in Tallahassee Thursday afternoon.

According to the Grady County Sheriff's Office, a man, identified as Ulysses Wilson, fled from an armed robbery at a residence in Grady County and led officials on a high speed chase.

Deputies say they joined in the chase after spotting a vehicle that matched the description of Wilson's.

Officials say they attempted a traffic stop on Wilson's vehicle, but he did not comply.

GCSO says Wilson entered Tallahassee, where the Florida Highway Patrol and Leon County Sheriff's Office joined in the chase.

Officials say five vehicles were hit by Wilson during the chase; two on Thomasville Road, one on Bannerman Road and two on Bradfordville Road.

Authorities say Wilson was apprehended after a 25 minute chase on Bradfordville Road and taken into custody by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Wilson reached speeds over 100 mph.

Officials say Wilson is currently being held in Tallahassee and will be extradited back to Georgia later this week.

Law enforcement could not give specific charges Wilson is facing at this time.