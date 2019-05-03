Man in truck stops and approaches jogger, witness intervenes

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Lake City Police Department is alerting citizens to a recent suspicious incident involving a driver stopping and approaching a female jogger.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 30 along SW McFarlane Avenue in Lake City.

A witness tells police that they were driving in the area when they saw a small, older model pickup truck with an extended cab slow down next to a female jogging on the sidewalk.

The witness says when they saw the truck pull over off the side of the road, they slowed down to watch what the driver was doing. The driver then got out of the pickup truck and started to approach the jogger.

The witness described the driver as an older white male in his mid-forties to early fifties, wearing a dark ball cap and blue jeans.

The witness pulled over when they saw the driver approaching the jogger and honked their horn to signal the female over to their vehicle. The witness asked the jogger if she knew the pickup truck driver and she said no and thanked the witness for stopping.

While the witness was talking to the jogger, the man got back in his truck and drove away. The witness stayed with the jogger until the truck was gone.

The incident was reported to Lake City Police.

"It is of the upmost importance to be aware of our surroundings," said Chief of Police Dr. Argatha Gilmore. "Assisting fellow citizens in this manner is how we keep our community safe. If you see something, say something."