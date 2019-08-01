‘Man it’s crazy out here...’ Valdosta high speed chase started in drive-thru

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB News 10

August 1, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- People who live in Valdosta shared they are concerned by recent crime, especially high speed chases that endanger large portions of the city.

A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he led a high speed chase after robbing a business.

“I was shocked because who really wants to rob McDonald’s?" asked Marcus Davis.

Davis works at the car wash next door to the McDonald’s. Not only was he was surprised to hear about the robbery, but also about the subsequent chase that followed.

“You are not really going to get but so much money out of McDonald’s. It’s not like it’s a bank or anything. I mean that was just ridiculous,” said Davis.

Officers said early Tuesday morning the man lunged through the drive thru window and grabbed money from the cash register.

“How did he jump through the window and it locks, I guess? I was like that’s crazy,” said Davis.

As officers responded to McDonald’s, another call came in about a hit and run on the 700 block of North Patterson Rd.

The vehicle matching the description in both incidents drove past the police department.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Savannah Ave. and Tomb St.

During which, the driver attempted to resist and pull off with the officer halfway in his vehicle.

“When they got you, let up. Anything could have happened in that situation. They could have shot you,” said Davis.

Instead of shooting, law enforcement engaged in a high speed chase. The driver the lost control, wrecked into a fence, and tried to run on foot, but was quickly arrested near Old Clyattville Road.

“We’re trying to stop all that. All this crime, shooting things... Man, it’s crazy out here,” said Davis.

25-year-old Royston Plowell is now facing changes of Robbery by snatching, obstruction, fleeing and eluding arrest, and a number of traffic offenses.

All of which Davis said could’ve been avoided if he tried to make money the honest way.

“Its a lot of jobs out here. You have detailing. You have repairing. You have a lot of jobs that hiring,” said Davis.

Police report that there were no injuries.

We reached out to management at the McDonald’s and law enforcement, but they were unable to accommodate our request for comment.