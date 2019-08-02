Man killed after car overturns in Marion County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 2, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Marion County that killed one person.

FHP says the vehicle was driving eastbound on County Road 42 and tried to make a left turn. Troopers say the vehicle veered to the right onto the shoulder, over-corrected back the other way, and fell straight into the embankment. The vehicle overturned, hitting its roof on a large utility pole.

Troopers pronounced the driver dead on the scene, he's being identified as 61-year-old Mark Vaningan from Umatilla.