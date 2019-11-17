Man killed in Madison County car crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 17, 2019
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead after a Saturday night single car crash in Madison County says Florida Highway Patrol in a press release.
The crash happening around 9 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of SW Overbrook Street and SW Ray Charles Ave.
Authorities arrived to find a single man involved in a single car crash.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The victim is identified as 56-year-old James Hampton.
There are few details about what happened or what caused the crash at this time.
This is a developing story.