Man killed in Tallahassee house fire identified, woman still in critical condition

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a house fire on Wednesday.

Tallahassee man Marcus Jackson, 45, died in the fire. The woman who was hurt in the fire is still in critical condition, the sheriff's office says.

She has yet to be identified.

The fire happened around 12:58 a.m. Wednesday on Tower Wood Trail.

The home is considered a total loss, with about $130,000 in damages.

The Tallahassee Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Read WCTV's initial report on the fire here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.