Man killed in accident at Lowndes County paper mill

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 18, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is killed after a machine malfunctions.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at the Packaging Corporation of America in Clyattville.

The victim, identified as Tyler Seacrist, was operating a machine that converted wood into sawdust.

The machine malfunctioned, turning back on without warning.

Seacrist was thrown into the machine and was killed immediately.

Authorities say Seacrist was in his mid-20s.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident as an accident, as no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story>