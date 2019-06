By: Associated Press

June 10, 2019

PALATKA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 31-year-old William Lamire died Saturday during an event at Hog Waller Mud Bog, an ATV park in Palatka.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Lamire was riding in the Dirty Deeds ATV Bounty Hole Extravaganza when his ATV overturned.

He was not wearing a helmet.