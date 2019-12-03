Man killed in crash while fleeing deputies

By: Associated Press

December 3, 2019

OCALA, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida man died in a crash while fleeing deputies.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 40-year-old James Brown died early Monday morning in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a deputy had tried to pull over a car that Brown was riding in after running the car's tag and seeing that it was reported stolen. The car's driver pulled over and was taken into custody, but investigators say Brown slid behind the wheel and took off.

Deputies spotted the car a short time later. The vehicle sped across an intersection before hitting a street sign, utility pole and retaining wall. Officials say Brown was ejected from the car and landed in construction debris. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

State records list Brown as a fugitive on probation for burglary and grand theft.