Man leads deputy on high-speed chase through Jackson County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led a sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase through Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says on Friday night, a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 106 miles per hour on N 73 Highway.

According to arrest documents, the deputy pursued the car, which accelerated in an attempt to evade the officer and began weaving through traffic. The suspect's vehicle crossed the median and traveled into the oncoming lanes of traffic, suffering damage to the front end and front passenger side.

JCSO says the suspect finally pulled over after one of the tires on his car went down and came apart. The driver and a passenger got out of the car, but were quickly taken into custody.

Deputies searched the suspect's vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana, an unknown pill substance and a plastic bag that contained a small amount of crack cocaine. Officers say the driver, 32-year-old Tramel Jacques Holmes, admitted to possessing the marijuana and the unknown pill substance, which he said was ecstasy.

Holmes was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance. He has been charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The passenger was released with no charges being filed at this time.

No injuries were reported during the incident.