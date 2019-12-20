Man named "poog DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord" arrested in connection to Minnesota shooting

By: CBS News

December 20, 2019

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (CBS) — A man who legally changed his name to pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting of a 42-year-old woman on Wednesday morning in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

After he was booked into jail, police learned DevilDrugChristLord, 26, had legally changed his name from Jerome Demond Jones in April 2019.

St. Cloud Police also arrested JB Daniel Zimmer, 27, in connection with the shooting, and were held in the Stearns County Jail on Friday.

DevilDrugChristLord faces two felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm after conviction of a prior violent crime.

Zimmer was charged with aiding an offender after the fact, also a felony.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The woman's name and current condition has not been released.

Copyright 2019 CBS News. All rights reserved.