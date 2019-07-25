Man nearly dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Florida

If a Florida man had waited a few hours longer to deal with an infection of flesh-eating bacteria, his family says they would now be planning his funeral.

A man in Pinellas, County, Fla. went through a near-death experience after contracting flesh-eating bacteria. (Source: Kelli O'Grady/WFTS/CNN)

Mike O'Grady said the most severe symptoms for his case of necrotizing fasciitis took weeks to develop.

"When it got to be the size of a lemon inside one of my butt cheeks, it was a sign something wasn't right," he said.

O'Grady and his wife Kelli were on vacation, swimming in the Gulf just off St. George Island in the Panhandle in late May. He says he got shots in his lower back for pain a few days before the trip.

"It got in possibly, most likely, through this slight little tiny injection site where the steroids were put in," O'Grady said. "The bacteria got in through those pinhole type injections."

He spent nearly two weeks at Citrus Memorial, undergoing six days of surgeries to remove the flesh-eating bacteria.

He described the pain like sitting on an active wasp nest. Kelli O'Grady said she feared she was going to lose him.

"About four days in, it was like, 'OK this isn't getting better,'" she said.

He said doctors were forced to cut him open from sternum to waist, take out his digestive system and inspect it, to make sure there was nothing necrotizing on it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, necrotizing fasciitis is naturally found on the coast in the bay and other freshwater bodies. The hotter the water is, the more there is in the water.

Mike O’Grady said he doesn’t have any autoimmune issues common with people who contract the bacteria, something that scares him even more.

"It could happen to anybody," he said. "It's made me aware of my mortality - that life is precious. You don't know you are just going to go swimming and maybe not going to make it. Something could happen, we don't know."

Copyright 2019 WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.