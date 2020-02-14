Man offers $25K if someone finds him a girlfriend

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WDAF/CNN) - They say love doesn't cost a thing, but a Kansas man says differently.

Jeff Gebhart is looking for a long-term girlfriend. The person who helps him find someone will be paid $25,000 he says. (Source: WDAF/CNN)

If someone finds Jeff Gebhart a girlfriend, he'll pay them $25,000.

It sounds like a lot of money, but he believes love and happiness at that price is a good deal.

"If this pays off, this could be the best value ever," Gebhart said.

The 47-year-old who's never been married says he tried online dating after his last breakup, but it wasn't for him.

Then he and a group of friends got to talking about how much time they invest each year swiping right and the money spent finding out if they should have swiped left.

"I saw that doing the same thing again and again and again is the definition of insanity, expecting different results, so I knew I couldn't go back to online dating," Gebhart said.

He formed focus groups and worked with friends six months building a website based on a simple premise.

"There's a lot of really good girls out there not dating," he said.

The promise of a payout has grabbed headlines since it launched over the weekend, even landing him in People Magazine.

The site is based on matching personality analytics to him.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for now. I'm excited for next year and I want to feel a connection with somebody on that level also," Gebhart said.

Women who nominate themselves, so far that's about 60 percent of the applicants, won't be eligible for the money but are considered.

Gebhart is getting plenty of recommendations from people with friends they think would be perfect for him and his dog, Gunner.

He says he's been overwhelmed by the responses and instant notoriety, but he hopes it ultimately leads to him find the woman of his dreams.

"Somebody who's independent and driven, somebody who's a little bit goofy because I'm a little bit goofy also," he said.

Gebhart says he will also donate $25,000 to a no-kill dog shelter if he finds his match.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN. People Magazine contributed to the report. All rights reserved.