Man on bicycle killed on I-75 in Valdosta

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

September 19, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- A man was killed after a bus hit him on his bicycle near Exit 13 on Highway I-75 Tuesday around 5 p.m.

A small Mids, Inc. bus traveling south on I-75 attempted to turn right onto Old Clyattville Road while the man on the bicycle was traveling west, according to Cpl. J.W. Kinsey with Georgia State Patrol Post 13.

The front of the bus hit the man resulting in him, along with his bicycle, being trapped under the bus, according to Cpl. Kinsey.

The victim hasn’t been identified at this time.

Charges are pending for the driver while the special accident team continues to investigate.

The driver and passenger on the bus received no injuries.

