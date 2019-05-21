Man out of prison for four days arrested again

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A man who was released from prison late last week was taken back into custody early Monday morning after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Leon County Sheriff's Office were patrolling in Martha Wellman Park off of West Tennessee Street when they came across a parked car.

Authorities made contact with a male inside the car, who initially gave deputies a false name. He was later identified as 22-year-old Obtavious Faulk.

According to LCSO, Faulk was released from a Florida prison just four days earlier on May 16. He was being held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located a 9mm handgun in a bag on the floor between Faulk’s legs.

Faulk was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. He's facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.

A female passenger in the car was released.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil says, “We will do everything we can to help those coming home to Leon County from a prison or detention facility to be productive members of our community. However, if people return home and become involved in criminal activity and gun violence, we will send them right back.”