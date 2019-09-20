Man gets 12-year-sentence for child molestation charges

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 20, 2019

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Officials are saying 34-year-old Antonio Owens pleaded guilty to child molestation in the Berrien County Courthouse.The judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

After his 12 years, officials say Owens will serve an additional 18 years of probation, and when he's released, he will be required to follow sex offender requirements and will be banished from Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook, and Lanier counties.

District Attorney Dick Perryman released a statement following his sentencing which reads: “Protecting the children of this circuit is one of the top priorities of my office and I am proud we were able to send this predator off. I am grateful for the hard work and effort from my staff including Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson. I must also commend the work of the Ray City Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. While the innocence lost at the hands of this man can never be recovered, I am pleased with the outcome of this case.”