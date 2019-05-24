Man says someone broke into his home and cleaned it

By: WBZ

MARLBORO, Mass. (WBZ) – A man from Marlboro, Mass. came home from work and realized someone had been in his house while he was away. He wasn’t robbed, he actually ended up pleasantly surprised.

“You could smell the cleaning chemicals,” said homeowner Nate Roman. “I could tell something was wrong so I started looking around the house, and I found that my bathrooms had been cleaned.”

Police told WBZ-TV Roman called them on May 16 to report a breaking and entering. He said returned home the night before and noticed that someone had been in his house. But nothing was missing. In fact, it looked great. Several rooms in the house were cleaned and a bag of trash was left on the back step.

“I will say the bathrooms were very well done, my son’s room has never looked better, but it is now back to its original state,” Roman said.

There were no signs of damage or that anyone had broken in. Police spoke with his neighbors and no one saw anything suspicious, so there are no suspects.

“It was a tense couple of days, just worried,” Roman said. “Just cause someone was in the house. It’s like, I’ve been waiting to open a cabinet and find that creepy artifact, you know.”

Roman thinks a housekeeping service may have gone to the wrong house by mistake, because he left the backdoor open. It was the toilet paper roses that left no doubt.

“It was really the roses that really got me thinking that some professional cleaner had accidentally stumbled into my house,” Roman said. “If I was going to judge the quality of a toilet paper rose I would call this high quality.”

There was one room that didn’t get cleaned.

“The one thing they didn’t do was clean the kitchen, which was a little disappointing,” Roman said.