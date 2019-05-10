Man sentenced in death of Lowndes Co. sheriff’s deputy

By: Ri'Shawn Bassette | WALB

May 10, 2019

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -- The sentence for a man charged in the death of a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy has been handed down.

Robbie Register, 39, was sentenced to 17 years, with 10 of those years to be served in confinement.

Register was convicted in the killing of deputy Chris Butler, who was on duty when his patrol vehicle was hit by the semi truck Register was driving in 2017.

District Attorney Brad Shealy said that both he and the family of the late deputy are satisfied.

“Obviously, we would like to have gotten 15 years, which would have been the maximum for the vehicular homicide, but again, the judge has to take into consideration facts that weigh in mitigation to maximizing the sentence," explained Shealy.

Register was convicted of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, improper turning and failure to yield.

Shealy Register not having any prior convictions was a factor in his sentencing.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.