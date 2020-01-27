Man sentenced to life in prison for death of three linemen

By: WJHG News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On January 27, John Goedtke was given four life sentences in the death of three linemen.

Goedtke was driving under the influence of drugs when he hit and killed three linemen on October 24, 2018. The linemen, 22-year-old Ryan Barrett, 52-year-old George Cesil and 61-year-old James "Bo" Ussery, were working to restore power after Hurricane Michael. Goedtke drove away from the scene and was arrested six miles away.

“Our hearts were broken that night in October,” Sheriff Kevin Crews said. “These men were working around the clock to restore any sense of normalcy they could for our community and their lives were literally ripped out from underneath them. We have and will continue to grieve as a community since this tragedy. We can only hope today brings a sense of closure. We would like for the Barrett, Cesil, and Ussery families to know that our doors, and our hearts, are always open to them.”

