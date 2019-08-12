Man seriously hurt in Liberty County ATV crash, FHP says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
August 12, 2019
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — A man suffered serious injuries after an ATV crash on Joe Chason Circle Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
FHP said the ATV drove off the road and crashed into a culvert. The driver, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV and landed in a ditch, FHP said.
He was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The crash is under investigation, but FHP said alcohol was involved.
Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved