Man seriously hurt in Liberty County ATV crash, FHP says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 12, 2019

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. — A man suffered serious injuries after an ATV crash on Joe Chason Circle Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the ATV drove off the road and crashed into a culvert. The driver, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV and landed in a ditch, FHP said.

He was flown to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The crash is under investigation, but FHP said alcohol was involved.

