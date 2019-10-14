Man sets trailer on fire after violent fight with girlfriend

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man on Friday after he beat his girlfriend then set her trailer on fire.

Timothy Adams, 42, faces charges of domestic violence battery, false imprisonment and first degree arson.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Ben Stoutamire Road after they got a call about a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Adams' girlfriend told deputies he got mad at her because she wouldn't show him her text messages. The two started arguing, then Adams pushed her into the screen of the porch.

This caused visible injuries to the victim's back and stomach.

The girlfriend told deputies she tried to get out trailer to run away from Adams, but he shoved her back into the home against her will. Adams then tackled her to the bathroom floor, and on the way down she hit her head on the toilet, the affidavit said.

This put her in a lot of pain and she lost consciousness briefly, the affidavit said.

The next thing she remembered was Adams patting her on the face, telling her he loved her and that he was sorry she fell because he also tripped, the affidavit said.

The victim told deputies As she went to the living room, Adams grabbed her by the throat and slammed her on the couch. Then, she convinced him to let her go to the kitchen, but he followed her.

Adams pinned her against the kitchen counter and told her that he would stop if she told him she loved him.

Next, he told her he would burn down the trailer and make it look like an accident if she ever left him and he also threatened to shoot her.

The victim was finally able to get out of the trailer when she told Adams she loved him too. She went next door to her neighbor's to check on her kids. Adams followed her there, then the neighbor told him to leave and called 911 for the victim.

Another neighbor called the victim to tell her that her trailer was on fire, the affidavit said. Her next door neighbor went into her trailer, saw nobody was in the house filled with heavy smoke.

He put out the fire with a wet towel and a couple of fire extinguishers, the affidavit said.

Adams was arrested in the area of 22400 Blountstown Highway near the Sunoco Gas Station after a deputy saw a man who matched his description.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.