Man shoots himself following Gilchrist County accident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities say a man fatally shot himself following a crash on County Road 138 and NW 25th Avenue in Gilchrist County over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Chevy Silverado was traveling west on CR 138 when it struck the rear of a Kawasaki motorcycle, forcing the motorcycle to become lodged in the truck's front.

After the collision, troopers say the driver of the truck shot himself and died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition at UF Health.

The incident is still under investigation. The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office has taken over the death investigation while FHP continues to investigate the collision.