Man steals car in Bainbridge, causes head-on collision trying to get away

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga.--- Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating stolen car incident from the Dollar General on Highway 84 East that led to a chase and eventually a head-on collision with another vehicle.

This happened on Sunday morning, after a Bainbridge Public Safety Officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and began driving erratically causing the officer to back off from chasing the driver.

The driver continued driving erratically as it turned onto Shotwell Street.

That's where the driver struck another vehicle in a head-on collision, right in front of KFC.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

