Man struck, killed by car seconds after pushing fiancée to safety

A Texas woman is mourning her 27-year-old fiancé, who saved her from being struck by a car but was unfortunately killed himself.

Deven Custer, 27, pushed his fiancée, Stephanie Thompson, out of the way of a car while the two were riding their bikes. He was struck and killed seconds later. (Source: Family photos/KTRK/CNN)

Stephanie Thompson will no longer plan her wedding to 27-year-old Deven Custer but instead his funeral, after he was killed in a car accident.

"He loved with his whole heart. He showed it every single day. He was so selfless, and he always put me first,” Thompson said.

In his final act, Custer’s selflessness likely saved his fiancée’s life.

The couple was on their routine bike route, less than a mile from home, when Custer heard what Thompson didn’t: a car approaching from behind.

"He reached behind me, and he pushed me out of the way. He ended up getting hit,” said Thompson through a stream of tears.

Custer died in the accident.

"I just wish there was another way that could have saved both of us and not just me,” Thompson said. "I don't know how I can ever go on without him."

Custer’s entire family is now lost, as they struggle to accept what happened.

"He would do that for anyone he loved. He just has that heart of gold that’s rare to find, and I guess that’s why he was needed more in heaven than down here,” said Custer’s sister.

The driver stayed at the scene until deputies arrived. Deputies say he showed no signs of impairment, but a full investigation is underway.

According to deputies, the victim was wearing dark-colored clothes and had no lights or reflectors on his bike.

